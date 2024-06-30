NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 1.1%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 23,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 28,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
