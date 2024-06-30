NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.91

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.91 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 155.03 ($1.97). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 152.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 2,772,807 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market cap of £478.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,052.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.96.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

