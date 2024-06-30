NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $136.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00008127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,127,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,128,977 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,033,116 with 1,093,128,977 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.88421782 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $122,873,364.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.