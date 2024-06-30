Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 4.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.39. 1,535,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,964% from the average session volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.52% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

