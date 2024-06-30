Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Neometals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96.
About Neometals
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
