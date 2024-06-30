NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Financial Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Cutera has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 407.73%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than NeurAxis.

This table compares NeurAxis and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02% Cutera -73.42% N/A -37.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 7.52 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.75 Cutera $196.64 million 0.15 -$162.83 million ($7.22) -0.21

NeurAxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cutera beats NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

