New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 339,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
About New Pacific Metals
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Pacific Metals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.