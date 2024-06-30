New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 339,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

New Pacific Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

