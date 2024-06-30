NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Get NFI Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.87.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.