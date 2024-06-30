Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

