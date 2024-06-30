Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.