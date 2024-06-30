NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 6.9%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. 39,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 45,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NuCana Stock Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. Sell-side analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

