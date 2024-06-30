Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRB opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 315.56%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Further Reading

