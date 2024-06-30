Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRB opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 315.56%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

