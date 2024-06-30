NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.71

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as high as $42.26. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 38,739 shares.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

