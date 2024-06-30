NYM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.32 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $103.32 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13118435 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,151,259.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

