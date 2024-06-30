Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $441.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.