Omni Network (OMNI) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $150.43 million and $17.34 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $13.52 or 0.00022014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,184,196.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.28598025 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $18,101,383.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars.

