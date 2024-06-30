OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

