OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 321 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $41.53 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

