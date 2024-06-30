OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Up 5.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.