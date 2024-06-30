Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 28,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 470.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

