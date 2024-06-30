Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Trading Up 6.1%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88. Approximately 53,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 8,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

