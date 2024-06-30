Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Down 4.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 25,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

