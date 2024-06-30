Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.73).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,971 shares of company stock worth $2,542,560. Company insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
