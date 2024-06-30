PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.50. 13,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 621% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Get PAID alerts:

PAID Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

About PAID

PAID, Inc develops a line of software as a service (SaaS) based business services to provide businesses with a streamlined experience for website creation, online sales, payment collection, and shipping all in one platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Client Services, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.