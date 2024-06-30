Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 17.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.28 ($0.26). Approximately 10,145,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,248,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.31).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PANR
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.