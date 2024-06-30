Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 17.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.28 ($0.26). Approximately 10,145,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,248,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.31).

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANR

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £198.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.