PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.71 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $1.75 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

