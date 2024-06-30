PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $55.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PBF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,951,100 shares of company stock worth $86,602,417. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

