PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $7.18 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

