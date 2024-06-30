Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $35.84 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $57,697.50 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00040758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.