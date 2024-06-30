Polymath Market Cap Achieves $119.46 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $119.46 million and $4,949.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00121631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08657554 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,349.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

