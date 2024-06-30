Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading Up 106.8% Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $589.30 million and $48.00 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 106.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.57643336 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $48,110,073.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

