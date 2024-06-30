Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 12,748 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $11,660,898 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE INSP opened at $133.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

