Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,563 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.