Private Ocean LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.