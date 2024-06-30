Private Ocean LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

