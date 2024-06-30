Private Ocean LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

