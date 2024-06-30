Private Ocean LLC Has $31.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

