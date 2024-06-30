Private Ocean LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

