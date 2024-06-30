Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after acquiring an additional 380,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

