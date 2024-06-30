Private Ocean LLC Sells 368,283 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEFree Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,283 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

