Private Ocean LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

