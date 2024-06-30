Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,314,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

