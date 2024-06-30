Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.