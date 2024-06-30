ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Head to Head Contrast

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HilleVax and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50

HilleVax presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.55%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 194.72%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than HilleVax.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75% ProKidney N/A N/A -8.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HilleVax and ProKidney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -4.38 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -4.32

HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HilleVax has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProKidney beats HilleVax on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

