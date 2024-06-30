Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading 20.3% Higher

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.

