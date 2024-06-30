ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (BATS:IGHG)

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3416 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance
IGHG stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.
About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
