ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Plans Dividend of $0.23

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Company Profile
