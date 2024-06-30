ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.69

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $37.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 237,365 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

