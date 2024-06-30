QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Financial Contrast

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QT Imaging and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,138.93%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than QT Imaging.

This table compares QT Imaging and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -204.78% -153.48%

Volatility & Risk

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QT Imaging and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($1.26) -0.08

Summary

QT Imaging beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

