QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

